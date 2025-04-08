WATCH: Get an up close view of Asa Ten Pow's stunning domination of Thai legend Seksan at ONE Fight Night 30

Six out of 11 fights from ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, ended via finish, highlighted by Muay Thai veteran Asa Ten Pow stopping Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

'The American Ninja' figured he was going to be in for a rough night as he was sharing the circle with Seksan in a three-round catchweight (142 pounds) Muay Thai bout in front of his compatriots inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Ten Pow steeled himself and dropped 'The Man Who Yields To No One' once per round, with referee Olivier Coste ultimately stopping the encounter after the third knockdown.

Watch Asa Ten Pow's knockdowns from ringside below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Many did not expect Ten Pow to emerge victorious against the Sor Seksan founder since he suffered a crushing knockout defeat to former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker last September.

Finishing Seksan gave the Florida Kickboxing Academy product his third finish in as many victories in ONE.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

Asa Ten Pow feels privileged to trade leather with Seksan

Asa Ten Pow acknowledged that fighting an icon like Seksan does not always happen, and he is grateful to have this opportunity. He said in an interview with Combat Sports Today ahead of ONE Fight Night 30:

"Yeah, getting the marquee fights with these guys that are legends in the sports. I mean, that's where I strive to be at being able to just be in the same conversation with them, and, you know, getting the chance to compete with them as well. And, leave my mark. And just show who I am against some of these legends. And you know, that's definitely why I got in this game, for sure."

Watch the entire interview here:

