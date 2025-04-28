WATCH: Get a detailed step-by-step breakdown of Jonathan Haggerty's patented tomahawk elbow vs. Joseph Lasiri

If there's one move that truly catapulted Jonathan Haggerty into the spotlight, it's undoubtedly his devastating tomahawk elbow.

Ad

Fans around the world first witnessed the lethal technique during Haggerty's maiden appearance under the promotion's banner against Joseph Lasiri in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE: Eternal Glory, held at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2019.

Recently, ONE Championship shared an in-depth breakdown on Instagram, highlighting how "The General" delivered the tomahawk elbow that sent Lasiri crashing to the canvas.

Check it out below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

There was no denying that the Englishman's performance in his promotional debut was a spectacle to watch.

From the outset, Haggerty was sharp, with a barrage of powerful kicks and hard elbows on his Italian opponent in the opening round.

Lasiri managed to fight back in the second stanza, landing a sharp knee that could have buckled a regular competitor. However, Haggerty managed to weather the storm and maintained his pesky activity throughout the affair.

Ad

After three frames of intense back-and-forth action, Haggerty emerged victorious, earning a crystal-clear unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards.

Jonathan Haggerty wishes to test Nabil Anane's mettle

Jonathan Haggerty, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, is eyeing to return to his roots in Muay Thai.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Haggerty revealed that he has one fighter for his next assignment — ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane:

Ad

"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."

The Thai-Algerian striker has been on a tear as of late, racking up seven consecutive victories — leveraging his imposing 6-foot-4 frame.

Despite Anane's size and reach advantage, Haggerty is confident he posseses the skills to overcome these challenges:

"Maybe someone with a bit of movement [could beat him]."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.