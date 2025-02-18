WATCH: Get exclusive behind the scenes access to Joshua Pacio and Kevin Belingon's fight week ahead of ONE 171: Qatar

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon are only a few days away from their big-time bouts at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

Their gym, Lions Nation MMA, posted a vlog-style video on Facebook featuring Belingon's arrival in Qatar alongside their Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, Prof. Gibran Langbayan, and second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA competitor Stephen Loman in tow.

It also showed Pacio during his open workout and participation in promotional activities alongside other athletes competing at ONE 171.

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

ONE 171 will be an important event for both 'The Passion' and Belingon as they will star in two of the night's most storied matchups.

Pacio's unification bout with ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks will headline ONE's return to the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

The strawweight kings have split their last two meetings, with Brooks dethroning Pacio in December 2022 and the Filipino spitfire reclaiming the gold via disqualification last March after being accidentally spiked by 'The Monkey God' on his head and neck.

Ad

Meanwhile, 'The Silencer' will square off with fellow former 145-pound MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes for the fifth time in their ONE tenures in the undercard.

Joshua Pacio gives insight into Jarred Brooks' persona outside the Circle

Jarred Brooks' brash personality on the microphone can rub some people the wrong way. Still, Joshua Pacio will attest that the American wrestler is an entirely different person outside the circle.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with ONE, Pacio revealed:

"Personally, we're really good. He's a great human being. I saw that in our last fight. He's also a great dad. He's a really good person."

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.