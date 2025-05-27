WATCH: Get a ringside view of Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza's methodical beatdown of Elbrus Osmanov in stellar ONE debut

Yuki Yoza wasted no time making his presence felt in ONE Championship, delivering a commanding performance in his promotional debut.

The Japanese newcomer squared off against Elbrus Osmanov — a red-hot prospect on a 12-bout winning streak — in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last May 23.

From the opening bell, Yoza read Osmanov like a book, neutralizing the Russian's trademark spinning techniques with slick movement and well-placed counters. His attacks were calculated, targeting the body and legs with surgical accuracy.

The momentum clearly shifted in Yoza's favor by the second round as he capitalized on Osmanov's aggression. Each time the Russian overcommitted, the Japanese swept his lead leg and kept him guessing with pinpoint strikes.

Osmanov attempted to rally in the third and final frame, increasing his pace in a bid to turn the tide. However, Yoza's composure never wavered. He kept the pressure at bay with stiff push kicks and closed the show with a crushing left hook that underscored his dominance.

Relive the action by watching the closing moments of that clash from a ringside view below:

All three judges awarded Yoza the unanimous decision, extending his professional record to 19-2 and putting an end to Osmanov's lengthy unbeaten run.

Yuki Yoza seeks to face the division's top-tier talent next

With a standout debut in the books, attention turns to what lies ahead for Yuki Yoza.

Recently, Yoza went on record to express his willingness to tangle with the best in the promotion's bantamweight kickboxing division — a weight class stacked with stars like reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty, Wei Rui, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Hiroki Akimoto.

As fans begin to speculate, one thing is certain: Yoza has arrived, and he's ready to shake up the ranks.

