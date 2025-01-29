WATCH: Get a ringside view of Tawanchai's brutal knockout finish of Superbon to defend featherweight Muay Thai throne

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's thunderous TKO of Superbon in defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship capped off an action-packed night at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24.

Tawanchai entered their rematch at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with a chip on his shoulder after receiving undue criticism from fans on social media for how he retained the throne against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

The 25-year-old Thai sensation took their vitriol to heart and delivered arguably the best showing of his career, knocking down Superbon thrice in round two to enforce the three-knockdown rule and defend the crown via TKO.

Trending

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a ringside view of all three knockdowns on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tawanchai's fourth defense of the 155-pound Muay Thai world championship could not have gone better. During the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, he gladly dedicated the victory to the fans who continue to support him.

This landmark performance marked his sixth victory by way of a finish under the ONE banner and extended his winning streak to nine.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai seeks to challenge Superbon for kickboxing gold

Tawanchai understands that momentum is currently on his side, which he hopes to leverage into two-sport glory at the expense of claiming the featherweight kickboxing gold from Superbon in the near future.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product said during the ONE 170 post-event press conference:

"My next dream is to get the kickboxing belt, and I want to become a two-sport world champion. There are many people who are talking down on me right now, but I will prove to everyone that I can get that belt."

Watch the entire press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.