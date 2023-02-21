WATCH: Get up to speed with what happened in the first Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker fight

ONE Championship posted a recap of the first fight between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker.

On February 24, Andrade and Lineker will settle their rivalry for the vacant bantamweight world championship. Before they fight for a second time, ONE provided a breakdown of the history between the elite bantamweights on YouTube with the caption:

“Before former bantamweight MMA king John Lineker rematches #1-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade for the vacant throne on February 24, relive the unexpected conclusion to their first World Title encounter in 2022!”

‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘Hands of Stone' fought on October 21, 2022. Andrade was the only fighter eligible to win the bantamweight championship after Lineker vacated the title due to missing weight.

‘Hands of Stone’ came out firing while Andrade evaded the former world champion’s power. ‘Wonder Boy’ began taking over the fight before unintentionally landing a groin shot that broke Lineker’s cup, ending the championship bout in a no-contest.

MMA mania @mmamania Fabrício Andrade broke John Lineker’s cup with this knee 🫢



Fabrício Andrade broke John Lineker’s cup with this knee 🫢 https://t.co/TFH0egf0ZL

Watch the history between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker below:

Fabricio Andrade believes John Lineker embarrassed himself by not showing up for face-to-face interview

Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker were supposed to conduct a face-to-face interview to promote the ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video main event. Unfortunately, due to undisclosed reasons, Lineker did not appear for the scheduled interview. Andrade reacted to his opponent’s actions by saying:

“Man, it must be embarrassing for him. He's going to show up, and what is he going to say? Even in the last interview, he probably is just embarrassed. He doesn't want to be in this position. So I don't know why. I'm not angry or mad or anything. I think it's just funny that he didn't show up.”

Andrade vs. Lineker 2 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai looks to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world championship for the first time against Jamal Yusupov.

ONE Fight Night 7 also features Danielle Kelly vs. Ayaka Miura in submission grappling, Eko Roni Saputra vs. Danny Kingad, Martin Nguyen vs. Razhab Shaydullaev, and more. The event can be seen for free by all North American Prime Video subscribers this Friday, February 24, on U.S. primetime.

