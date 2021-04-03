WATCH: Graphic footage of Khetag Pliev losing his finger at CFFC 94

Video footage of former Olympic wrestler Khetag Pliev losing his finger has set the combat sports community abuzz with speculation.

Khetag Pliev faced Devin Goodale in a catchweight (180 pounds) MMA bout at CFFC 94 (April 1, 2021). The Cage Fury Fighting Championships matchup witnessed Pliev make it to the end of round two before the referee waved the fight off between rounds two and three.

Officials stopped the fight between rounds after discovered Khetag Pliev was missing his left ring finger. The finger wasn’t sticking out of Pliev’s gloves, which led all parties to realize that he had indeed suffered a horrific injury.

Fans can watch footage of Khetag Pliev’s finger injury in the YouTube link attached to the tweet below. Another tweet, courtesy of Javier Urquieta, shows the graphic footage.

Graphic content warning: The video contains graphic footage, which could be disturbing to some. Viewer’s discretion is advised.

I know its April Fools but this actually happened, Khetag Pliev deadass lost his finger sometime during the 1st round and this dude STILL went out & fought another round!! apparently the finger is still “missing” in the Philadelphia Arena 😳😳 #CFFC94 pic.twitter.com/IAXOpuze6r — Javier Urquieta (@DeJesusUrquieta) April 2, 2021

The injury went viral online and is being discussed among MMA fans and experts worldwide. It was initially thought that Khetag Pliev’s finger had been torn off his body. However, it was later revealed that while the finger had been severed, it was still attached to the skin and was found after the gloves were cut off.

Thankfully, Pliev received immediate medical attention from qualified professionals at the event. He was sent to the ER, underwent surgery, and the finger has now been reattached to his hand.

Yet another talking point that’s come out of the incident is Pliev’s incredible toughness. Apparently, he realized that he’d broken his finger but was still willing to keep fighting.

Nevertheless, the officials realized something was wrong with his finger, which wasn’t sticking out of his gloves. As noted, the fight was stopped, resulting in Devin Goodale winning via second-round TKO.

Khetag Pliev is being appreciated for his courageous approach to the unfortunate incident

Dana White (left) and Khetag Pliev (right) in 2017

A post has been made via Khetag Pliev’s Instagram account since the injury. Pliev has let his fans know that he has undergone medical procedures to deal with his injury and reassured everyone that he’s now on the road to recovery.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts, as well as fans from the combat sports community, have expressed their respect and appreciation for Khetag Pliev’s courageous approach to the unfortunate incident.

Sportskeeda wishes Khetag Pliev a safe and speedy recovery.

