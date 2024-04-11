WATCH: Heated rivals Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks' intense first world title meeting in Manila

There have been many great rivalries that have graced the ONE Championship circle through the years, and one matchup that captured the imagination of fans is that of Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks.

The strawweight MMA stars have fought each other twice now over the division's world title, and it was in their first meeting in December 2022 at ONE 164 that started it all.

It was 'The Monkey God' who fully took control of the antagonist role as he sought to get under Pacio's skin ahead of the Filipino's defense of the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

But with all the marbles on the line and the bout happening in front of Pacio's home crowd, he was determined to keep his world title on his waist.

In a back-and-forth encounter that will go down as one of the best strawweight MMA bouts in the promotion's history, Brooks would see his hand be raised to claim his first-ever ONE world title.

Relive their thrilling first meeting below:

The unfortunate end to Brooks - Pacio II

Nearly two years after they first met inside the ONE circle, Brooks and 'The Passion' faced each other once more in the main event of ONE 166 this past March in Qatar.

From the get-go, Brooks was once again relying on his wrestling skills to successfully defend the ONE strawweight MMA world championship against a much-improved Pacio.

Nearly one minute into the bout, it would come to a screeching halt after Brooks inadvertently spiked Pacio on his head, losing both the bout and his world title to the Filipino star via disqualification.

Despite their rivalry inside the circle, Brooks and Pacio set all their bad blood aside to have breakfast the following day and just talk about life.

