Watch: Hilarious video compilation of Joe Rogan hating on Connecticut over the years

Joe Rogan has often talked about his dislike for Connecticut in episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). His antipathy towards the state is so intense that there’s actually a compilation video of the UFC color commentator mocking Connecticut.

Joe Rogan recently appeared on Tom Segura's 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast and discussed a wide range of topics. During their conversation, Segura recalled one of his performances in Connecticut where a man sitting in the front row started yelling at him. This gave Rogan the opportunity he needed to go hard on the state yet again. Here's what the UFC commentator said:

“Connecticut is always dumb… It’s the dumbest place in the country. It’s not a real state. It’s a highway between Boston and New York, and it’s filled with people that have no hope. They have no hope... I grew up on Massachusetts so I worked in Connecticut all the time and every time I’d live there, I’d be like, ‘What the f**k?'"

Comedian Sam Morril tells Joe Rogan about a time he got chased off stage in Connecticut

Fellow comedian Sam Morril recently appeared on the JRE podcast and detailed his unpleasant experience during one of his gigs in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Morril explained that he was chased off stage and nearly beat up by a man in the audience:

"I remember doing a gig... There's like a guy in front row, he won't shut the f**k up. I put him down in every clever way possible... He keeps coming [and] I'm just out of clever s**t to say like you're just ruining the show. Finally I'm like, 'You neanderthal dumb f**k, shut the f**k up' and then he stood up and that's the biggest man I've ever seen."

Morril added:

"He starts rushing to stage and I'm like, 'Someone's gonna stop him.' No one stops him, he gets on stage. I was like, f**k this s**t! I run off stage and I'm in the back of the room and people are booing... I locked the door to the green room. This woman runs in with me before I lock in and she's like, 'What are you doing?' I'm like, 'You want me to get the s**t kicked out of me?' And she's like, 'That's very unprofessional'... I was like, 'F**k you, f**k this city.'"

Morril said that he was holding a cordless mic while speaking to the woman, allowing those in the audience to hear everything he was saying. He added that this prompted the boos to grow even louder, making him the most hated person in Bridgeport. The comedian stated that the man finally left the show, and he went back on stage to perform for another 30 minutes to utter silence.

