WATCH: Iranian brawler Amir Aliakbari’s brutal beatdown of Italian slugger Mauro Cerilli in ONE’s first Amazon card

ONE Championship has put together a stable of athletes that can put on a spectacular display of skill and power of equal measure and at will.

In the heavyweight division, Amir Aliakbari has that in spades and has displayed that same fearsome performance best against Mauro Cerilli.

Their clash would take place in the opening fight of the main card of ONE on Prime Video 1 - the promotion’s first card under their partnership with Amazon.

Aliakbari took immediate control of the center of the ONE Circle in order to force the Italian to be the aggressor, which he happily obliged, but the Iranian juggernaut caught Cerilli with a big punch on the temple that forced him to backpedal.

It seemed as if a first-round finish was going to happen as Aliakbari landed heavy shots from all directions in the crucifix position in the ground-and-pound, but a bloodied Cerilli would survive the onslaught.

The Iranian star then rushed Cerilli in round two to land his vicious ground-and-pound once more, and with Cerilli sustaining sharp elbows, referee Herb Dean was forced to call off the bout, giving Aliakbari the TKO victory.

Amir Aliakbari set for biggest fight of ONE Championship career

The Iranian powerhouse is currently riding a three-fight winning streak that also saw him send MMA legend Brandon Vera into retirement. He will look to get another winning streak come March 1.

That date will mark ONE Championship’s first card in Qatar, with ONE 166 taking place inside the Lusail Sports Arena, and Aliakbari gets to fight another former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion in the form of Arjan Bhullar.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.