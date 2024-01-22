WATCH: Iranian juggernaut Iraj Azizpour shows pure unadulterated power in KO finish of Ismael Londt

One of the reasons why fans continue to enjoy watching heavyweights duke it out in the world of combat sports is because of the raw power that each titan possesses. That is certainly true for Iraj Azizpour.

The Iranian heavyweight kickboxer made his way to ONE Championship in 2021 and was victorious in his debut. However, it was his next bout that made him an intriguing prospect in the eyes of the fans.

He shared the circle with Ismael Londt at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022. Azizpour and Londt were more than happy to trade strikes with one another as soon as the opening bell rang, with both men having their moments.

That included Londt landing a jumping knee strike to Azizpour’s face and the Iranian easily absorbing his shots with no problem.

However, Azizpour’s patience paid off in the second round as he dropped Londt twice with a short right hand and a looping left hand - the latter leaving him dazed enough for referee Olivier Coste to call off the bout.

Look back on the action below:

Azizpour to face knockout artist on January 28

The Iranian will again have an opportunity to showcase his fearsome power on Sunday, January 28, at ONE 165 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Rade Opacic is bringing with him a record of five wins by either TKO or knockout and a two-fight winning streak. He is aiming for a rematch against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia.

A win for Azizpour could also catapult him back to the ONE world championship scene, as his last outing saw him lose via TKO to Kryklia.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.