Professional combat sports athletes are always on the lookout for an opportunity to face the best fighters in the world, and Rade Opacic will have one of his biggest fights taking place on January 28 at ONE 165 in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Serbian heavyweight star has been steadily making a name for himself among ONE Championship fans since his promotional debut in December of 2020 at ONE: Big Bang II which kickstarted a four-fight winning streak with three TKO victories to his name.

Following an upset knockout at the hands of Guto Inocente in mid-2022, Opacic promptly knocked out Giannis Stoforidis and earned his get-back against Inocente last June which led him to his upcoming bout.

ONE Championship has since revealed via Instagram that Opacic will be sharing the ONE Circle against Iraj Azizpour come January 28 in a ONE heavyweight kickboxing bout that could very well have the winner challenge Roman Kryklia for either his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai or light heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

Opacic himself made it clear that he wants the victory:

“One by one towards the belt 💣 Let’s put on a show in Tokyo”

Rade Opacic chasing after Roman Kryklia rematch

Opacic has faced the best of the best heavyweight strikers within the promotion, and there is no one else that he would love to face again other than Kryklia.

The pair have a history dating back to their 2019 clash outside of the promotion, where Kryklia took home the win via TKO, and Opacic has been wanting to even up the score ever since.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.