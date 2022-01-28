“It’s going to happen and it’s going to be a huge fight” - Rade Opacic is eyeing up rematch with Roman Kryklia

With a 3-0 run in the promotion, Rade Opacic knows he is getting closer to a shot at the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title.

The Singapore-based organization expects to add more colossal strikers to its 120.2kg division soon. However, Opacic already has an opponent in mind as he prepares to try and extend his winning streak against debutant Francesko Xhaja at ONE: Only The Brave this Friday, January 28.

The Serbian giant wants to face Roman Kryklia – the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

Rade Opacic told ONE:

“This division is getting bigger and more fighters are assigned to the heavyweight division. I’m going to welcome any of them. But Kryklia – it’s going to happen and it’s going to be a huge fight. A fight with Kryklia will happen. And I want it to happen. People probably want it to happen. The matchmakers want it to happen. I know that in the near future, we will meet again.”

In an interview with ONE last year, Kryklia expressed interest in moving up a weight class and going for a second kickboxing world championship. A rematch with Opacic would have fans on the edge of their seats.

Rade Opacic: “This time would be very, very different”

The Serbian striking machine, then only 22 years old, took on the Ukrainian powerhouse in February 2019.

Rade Opacic went toe-to-toe with the world champion in the opening round. However, Kryklia’s power and combinations outclassed him in the second and the Ukrainian ultimately took home a TKO win after five knockdowns.

The heavyweight star admits that he may not have been ready for the fight at such a young age. However, he makes it clear that he has matured inside and outside the Circle and will be ready for their next showdown.

Rade Opacic said:

“To be honest with you, I was a boy fighting. Yeah, he beat me. He was way better at that time. But I was just a boy, you know. Now it’s different. I take this very seriously, trust me. I live like a soldier – morning training, evening training, recovery in the middle of the day, eating, everything like a soldier. I really give 100 percent into this and I’m way stronger, way faster, way stronger mentally. So, this time would be very, very different than the last time.”

There has been no confirmation on whether the two will clash for the inaugural heavyweight crown. However, given their respective resumes in the promotion, a rematch between the pair seems inevitable.

Rade Opacic is confident that the bout will happen within the next two years.

“We’ll see when that’s going to happen, but I think either probably this year or next year, maybe the next fight. I’m looking forward to any opponent."

Tune into ONE: Only The Brave this Friday to see if Opacic can move one step closer to gold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard