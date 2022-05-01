Watch: Irish fans recreate historic post-UFC 205 Conor McGregor-esque celebration after Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor made the entire nation of Ireland proud by retaining the undisputed lightweight title against Amanda Serrano in front of a sold-out arena at Madison Square Garden in New York. Serrano and Taylor made history by becoming the first female boxers to headline a boxing pay-per-view event at the iconic venue.

The fight turned out to be a back-and-forth thriller between two of the best female boxers on the planet. After 10 scheduled rounds, Taylor was announced victorious via split decision. The Irish were present in large numbers to cheer on their own and were sent into a frenzy upon Taylor being declared the winner.

In a video shared by BT Sport journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, ecstatic Irish fans can be seen celebrating the 35-year-old's victory outside Madison Square Garden. With Irish flags all around, the joyous crowd can be heard chanting "There's only one Katie Taylor."

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA #TaylorSerrano These scenes outside MSG of the Irish celebrating Katie Taylor's win very reminiscent of the scene when Conor McGregor became champ champ at UFC 205 These scenes outside MSG of the Irish celebrating Katie Taylor's win very reminiscent of the scene when Conor McGregor became champ champ at UFC 205 🇮🇪 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/txAcC8jgKT

The clip is reminiscent of the celebrations that took place outside The Garden when Conor McGregor became a two-division UFC champion by beating Eddie Alvarez at the same arena back in 2016.

McGregor himself is an admirer of Taylor and took to Twitter to shower praise on her following her incredible performance.

"Katie Taylor The Greatest! Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden"

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano expected to run it back later this year

Taylor and Serrano are likely to run it back down the line. Following the fight, Taylor's manager Eddie Hearn claimed that the pair are likely to have a rematch. However, next time around, the fight must take place in front of the 35-year-old's compatriots in Dublin, Ireland.

Jake Paul, whose company Most Valuable Promotions manages Serrano, claimed that she was "robbed" in the fight and seemed to agree with Hearn's suggestion of a rematch between the pair.

According to renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, Hearn was later informed that MSG has already made the pitch to host the rematch later this year.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Eddie Hearn says that MSG has already made the pitch to host the rematch later this year. No decisions yet, of course. Eddie Hearn says that MSG has already made the pitch to host the rematch later this year. No decisions yet, of course.

