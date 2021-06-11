Watch: Israel Adesanya accuses Marvin Vettori of "roid rage" at UFC 263 press conference

The UFC 263 press conference was mostly centered around the heated exchange between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. The reigning UFC Middleweight Champion went back-and-forth on the mic with the challenger and Izzy even accused Vettori of steroid rage.

In the closing stages of the UFC 263 press conference, Israel Adesanya taunted Vettori, saying, "What's he gonna do?" and addressed the audience by claiming that The Italian Dream was on steroids.

Adesanya's comments didn't sit too well with his title challenger and the champion proceeded to throw something aimed at Vettori.

Marvin Vettori got back up from his chair and engaged in an exchange with The Last Stylebender in front of a pumped-up Arizona crowd.

Here is the entire exchange between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at the UFC 263 press conference:

Things are getting heated at the climax of the #UFC263 press conference between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya. pic.twitter.com/7RuyPMjaZ7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 11, 2021

Israel Adesanya is aiming to beat Marvin Vettori for the second time at UFC 263 this weekend

This weekend at the UFC 263 pay-per-view, Israel Adesanya will look to put Marvin Vettori away for the second time in his career. The Last Stylebender has already beaten Vettori once in 2018. The first fight between the twiended via split decision.

However, following Vettori's latest stretch of wins in the UFC's Middleweight division, he earned himself another shot at Adesanya.

In doing so, The Italian Dream also presented himself with the opportunity of becoming the first fighter from his country to win a UFC world championship.

Israel Adesanya will be heading into UFC 263 on the back of his first loss. The reigning Middleweight Champion was beaten by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, as the Polish fighter prevented Adesanya from fulfilling his quest to become a double titleholder in UFC.

However, Israel Adesanya remains unbeaten at Middleweight and will aim to extend his impressive 185-pound winning streak by taking out Vettori once again. The pair will collide in the UFC 263 headliner this Saturday.

