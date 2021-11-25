Watch: Israel Adesanya finished his opponent with a question mark kick in his final fight before joining the UFC

Over the past four years, Israel Adesanya has gone from relative obscurity to being one of the most well-known names in the world of combat sports.

'The Last Stylebender' is yet to lose a fight at middleweight and has defeated some of the division's all-time greats. Some eagle-eyed fans who kept up to date with regional promotions would no doubt have been very aware of Adesanya prior to his UFC signing.

Israel Adesanya had great success on the kickboxing circuits, as well as the Australian and Chinese MMA scenes. In a fight against Stuart Dare for Australian MMA promotion 'Hex Fight Series', Adesanya recorded a knockout victory with his now-iconic question mark kick. The impressive performance resulted in his UFC signing.

In the fight against Dare, Adesanya was dominating the first round and had Dare seriously wobbled. With only seven seconds to go, 'The Last Stylebender' landed the highlight-reel KO, punching his ticket to the big leagues of MMA in the process.

Watch Israel Adesanya's memorable question mark kick finish in the video below:

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov24.2017



4 years ago today,



@StyleBender competed in his final fight before entering the UFC.



He finished Stuart Dare with a question mark kick.



Israel became the UFC Champion less than 2 years later.



When has Israel Adesanya utilized his question mark kick in the UFC?

Israel Adesanya's most iconic use of the question mark kick was against Derek Brunson at UFC 230.

The two men went going back-and-forth incessantly during the build-up to their fight and many had Brunson billed as the fighter who would hand 'The Last Stylebender' his first professional loss.

However, Adesanya fended off Brunson's wrestling-heavy attacks and responded with his own sniper-like striking. The counter shots quickly added up and Adesnaya had Brunson rocked at the end of the first round.

UFC 230 Brunson v Adesanya

The Nigerian-New Zealander landed the iconic question mark kick and followed it up with strikes that sent Brunson tumbling to the mat.

The fight did last much longer, as Adesanya retained his undefeated record and added a first-round KO over Derek Brunson to his resume.

Downward Elbow @DownwardElbow Setting Up Punches Off Kicks: Adesanya shifts with intent to attack the open side, as Brunson waves him on. Brunson slips into the question mark kick, which ricochets his head back toward Adesanya’s centerline. Izzy hooks off the kicks retraction, spearing Brunson up the middle. Setting Up Punches Off Kicks: Adesanya shifts with intent to attack the open side, as Brunson waves him on. Brunson slips into the question mark kick, which ricochets his head back toward Adesanya’s centerline. Izzy hooks off the kicks retraction, spearing Brunson up the middle. https://t.co/rsLlSuOBu1

Given Brunson's recent run of form, a rematch between the pair for the title could be in order should the veteran get past Jared Cannonier at UFC 270.

