Watch: Israel Adesanya gives his UFC belt to MMA superfan Boogerbeard after UFC 263 win

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's heartwarming gesture towards MMA superfan Boogerbeard in the aftermath of UFC 263 surely won many hearts in the MMA community. Following his emphatic win at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya was seen embracing and later giving his belt to Boogerbeard before making his way to the changing room.

Adesanya also sponsored Boogerbeard's tickets for UFC 263, and the latter is understandably elated after being embraced by the champ himself. He posted a video clip on Twitter saying how happy he is to be able to witness a live event for the first time in his life. Overcome with emotion, Boogerbeard said it was the "best fu**ing night of his life."

Israel Adesanya earns bragging rights over Marvin Vettori in the rematch

Adesanya put up an absolute masterclass on the night to beat Marvin Vettori in their rematch. Unlike the first time, this fight saw a clear-cut winner emerge, and it's none other than the defending champ, 'The Last Stylebender'. Israel Adesanya dominated all aspects of the game, completely outclassing his opponent en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Adesanya's unpredictable striking was just too much for Vettori to handle. While he did take down the champ multiple times, Israel Adesanya got back up almost immediately each time. Izzy's leg kicks took away Vettori's ability to move, and he became a static target for the champ to fire at.

Israel Adesanya's dominance in the fight is proven by the fact that all judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of the champ. While Vettori wasn't happy with the decision, he had no choice but to accept it and move on. Adesanya is likely to run it back with former champion Robert Whittaker up next.

However, Israel Adesanya wants the fight to take place in his hometown, Auckland, New Zealand. The first fight between Whittaker and Adesanya took place in Australia, where 'The Reaper' resides.

