Watch: Israel Adesanya posts video of him reacting to Derek Brunson calling him out at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Brunson

Israel Adesanya has taken to Instagram to post a video of him reacting to Derek Brunson’s call-out.

‘The Last Stylebender’ posted a video on his Instagram Stories wherein he’s seen smiling while watching something on a screen. Although the video only shows Adesanya in its frame and not the screen that he’s viewing, the audio in the background is that of Brunson calling him out.

Derek Brunson secured an impressive third-round submission victory over Darren Till at the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till event on September 4th, 2021. In the immediate aftermath of his win, Brunson proceeded to challenge Israel Adesanya for a rematch.

Israel Adesanya, on his part, tweeted about a potential rematch against Derek Brunson and asserted that Brunson is still a “b*m”. In what appears to be a follow-up to his tweet against Brunson, Adesanya has now posted a video on his Instagram Stories of him jestingly dismissing Brunson’s call-out.

“Calm down…boy. You still a b*m…son.”

The first fight between Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson transpired before Adesanya captured the UFC middleweight title. Leading up to their high-stakes middleweight clash, many believed that Brunson’s elite wrestling and overall grappling skills would pose a myriad of problems for Adesanya.

The Last Stylebender transitioned from the sport of kickboxing to MMA and had a lot of questions to answer in regards to whether or not he could compete against top-tier MMA grapplers, particularly in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya passed his test against Derek Brunson with flying colors, as he craftily nullified Brunson’s grappling and thoroughly out-struck him. Adesanya defeated Brunson via first-round TKO and eventually captured the UFC middleweight title.

Is a fight between Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson on the cards?

The Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson matchup took place at UFC 230 in November 2018. Since losing to Adesanya, Brunson has amassed a five-fight win streak. The streak includes Brunson’s latest win over Darren Till.

Nevertheless, the consensus in the MMA community is that Israel Adesanya’s next UFC middleweight title defense will likely be a rematch against former divisional champion Robert Whittaker. This rematch is expected to take place in 2022, and its winner could then defend their title against Derek Brunson.

