Israel Adesanya's much-anticipated rematch against Robert Whittaker could be delayed until 2022 due to COVID-19-related reasons

The rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker will likely have to wait until 2022.

The fight had been touted to headline UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions in both New Zealand and Australia may act as deterrents in the culmination of the mega-fight this year, as reported by NZ Herald.

Robert Whittaker has already responded to Israel Adesanya's callout after #UFC263



(via @robwhittakermma)

The travel restrictions in New Zealand involve a system of designated quarantine centers for travelers coming from outside the country. There are a limited number of such quarantine centers. These centers are fully booked for the next couple of months, which is something UFC lightweight Dan Hooker is also unhappy about.

Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that Robert Whittaker is next in line to challenge 'The Last Stylebender' for the title. Whittaker will circle back to face the same opponent who took his title at UFC 243 in 2019.

Robert Whittaker reveals Israel Adesanya got into his head leading up to UFC 243

Robert Whittaker made an appearance at 'The Howie Games' alongside Mark Howard. While speaking about his upcoming fight with Israel Adesanya, Whittaker said that he genuinely disliked 'The Last Stylebender.'

"One f**king epic moment" 👊



Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) 🇳🇬 has broken down his UFC 243 win over Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) 🇦🇺 and revealed where he wants their rematch to be held...👀



#UFC #UFC263

'Bobby Knuckles' is usually all-business, but the former champ admitted that Israel Adesanya's antics got into his head. Robert Whittaker said:

"Let's not talk too much about Israel (Adesanya) because I think he's a piece of sh*t. He's just a sh*t person. Piece of sh*t was too rough, too harsh; he's a sh*thead. That sounds better. I don't like him, he doesn't like me. We're just like that. We're just different cats on two different paths that just don't get along."

Turning his attention towards the first fight, he said:

"I lost my cool. I wasn't really fighting like I know I should fight. Like I normally fight. Props to him. He got into my head but I just think he's a sh*thead," said Whittaker as he immediately apologized for swearing.

Watch Robert Whittaker's interview below:

