Watch: Israel Adesanya shows off with a pizza box as he weighs in 4 pounds under for UFC 259 title fight

Israel Adesanya has officially weighed in at 200.5 pounds for his UFC light heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz. The reigning middleweight champion also showed up with a pizza box on the scale, as he weighed in four pounds under the light heavyweight limit.

In a recent interview with ESPN, The Last Stylebender suggested that he could weigh in at 193 pounds for his UFC light heavyweight debut. While Izzy didn't exactly go below the 200-lbs mark, weighing in at 200.5 was definitely a big statement from the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

Here is Israel Adesanya weighing in at 200.5-lbs:

Israel Adesanya has made it known that he won't be putting on unnecessary weight for his UFC light heavyweight debut. The statement could've been a potential dig at his arch-rival Jon Jones, who has put on some massive weight for his debut at heavyweight.

Israel Adesanya's opponent and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, also weighed in successfully for the fight. The defending champion showed up at 205-lbs and looked in tremendous shape ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

In doing so, the light heavyweight title fight was made official, with the two fighters officially making weight for the UFC 259 main event.

Israel Adesanya is aiming to make history at UFC 259

Israel Adesanya is heading into UFC 259 after two successful title defenses at middleweight. The Last Stylebender won the UFC middleweight title from Robert Whittaker.

Advertisement

He has also defended his belt against two hard-hitting middleweight fighters in Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Adesanya's last fight was at UFC 253 when he beat Costa in the main event of the pay-per-view. During the same pay-per-view, Blachowicz also won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title by beating Dominick Reyes.

This weekend at the UFC APEX, Israel Adesanya will aim to become the latest fighter in UFC history to become a double champion.

The Last Stylebender is aiming to enter the history books and join the likes of Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, and Conor McGregor in an elite list of fighters.