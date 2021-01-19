Watch: Jake Paul issues latest abrasive call out of 'chicken' Conor McGregor

YouTuber Jake Paul has once again called out Conor McGregor by labelling the UFC superstar as a "chicken". Responding to the Irishman's latest statement on how he views YouTubers and social media influencers trying their hands at pro-boxing, Paul referred to McGregor as the "world's biggest chicken."

The 23-year-old YouTuber has been continually challenging 'The Notorious' to a boxing fight with his blatant callouts. However, McGregor didn't respond to him until recently, when the Irishman stated that he is not against the idea of YouTubers venturing into professional boxing.

Jake Paul posted a video to his Instagram video in which he takes another dig at McGregor.

"I love all chickens, besides Conor McGregor. He is the world's biggest chicken. Conor, you were just talking about me in the media saying, 'If it (fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor) makes money, it makes sense. I offered you $50 million, you're getting paid $5 million to fight Dustin Poirier. I think you're a chicken," said Paul.

Jake Paul later added that no one has offered McGregor $50 million for a fight, and that the UFC superstar is scared to step into the boxing ring with him.

Conor McGregor's response to Jake Paul

In an interview with Spotlight Updates, Conor McGregor indirectly addressed Jake Paul's interest in fighting him. The Notorious referred to Paul as a "YouTube kid" and stated that he does not think YouTubers boxing professionally makes a mockery of the sport.

The 32-year-old former UFC champion said that the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV event succeeded on the box office because of two boxing legends in Tyson and Jones, dismissing the notion of Paul pushing the PPV numbers in any way.

If they're (YouTubers) fighting then they can't make a mockery of it. If they're getting in and they're competing, I'm not so much against it... The numbers that show calculated was because it was a Mike Tyson fight you know. Tyson is an iconic fighter and so is Roy Jones. They're two GOATs in the world of combat sports. Then there's the YouTube kid and a former NBA star competing underneath that, so it done good business."