Watch: Jake Paul mocks Kamaru Usman by reading out the latter's recent tweets 

Jake Paul recently engaged himself in a Twitter spat against Kamaru Usman. 'The Problem Child' has taken a few shots at the reigning UFC welterweight champion, and in Logan Paul's latest vlog, Jake was seen mocking Usman.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his first face-off against Floyd Mayweather. Inside the first few minutes of the video, Jake Paul is seen taking note of a tweet sent out by Usman towards the former.

Jake hilariously tries to impersonate Usman while Logan and his team are headed to Miami for the first press conference against Floyd Mayweather.

Check out Logan Paul's latest vlog below and Jake Paul mocking Kamaru Usman in the clip:

Jake and Usman recently got into a back-and-forth with one another on Twitter. The Nigerian Nightmare sent out multiple warnings to Jake Paul and claimed that the latter would get hurt if he tries to "play fighting."

Here is the warning Kamaru Usman sent out to Jake Paul:

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

Jake Paul has been one of the most controversial figures in the fight game lately

Jake Paul is currently on the back of a huge win over Ben Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV. The YouTuber-turned-boxer knocked out Askren inside the first round of their fight to secure his third professional victory as a boxer.

Since the victory over Askren, 'The Problem Child' has called out the likes of Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, and Kamaru Usman. Paul's actions also saw him get confronted by 'DC' at UFC 261, where the former would be the center of attention due to his notoriety.

At the recent Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather press conference, Jake Paul once again caught the attention of many by stealing Mayweather's hat. Jake's actions at the Hard Rock Stadium sparked a brawl between him and Floyd Mayweather, and the undefeated boxer even caught Paul with a few good shots.

FULL VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at the Mayweather vs. Paul Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/9njORvYumj — SAINT (@saint) May 6, 2021