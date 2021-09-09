Watch: Jake Paul reveals a custom-made AR-15 firearm that he claims is worth $50K and was gifted to him

YouTube megastar and boxing wunderkind Jake Paul has revealed that he’s been gifted a custom-made “PRBLM CHILD” AR-15 firearm.

Jake Paul claims that the firearm – which has been customized and features references to the Gotcha Hat incident and his nickname, ‘The Problem Child’ – is worth $50K. Paul also opened up on a few other notable events that have transpired in his life over the course of his recent boxing extravaganza against Tyron Woodley.

The statement attached to Paul's Instagram post read as follows:

“finally back home after another major W in the books thinking about how this past week created enough memories and stories to last a lifetime... some of my favorites were; the usual Miami club madness & CLE after party - to being gifted a custom $50k PRBLM CHILD Ar-15 - from selling out my hometown arena with Dave Chappell in the audience - to buying Julia a Lamborghini’s worth of Cartier - and then taking her on a giant pistachio gelato ice cream date while inhaling 20 espresso martinis - and finishing it all up with a Full Send podcast & re-upping our membership to the mile high club on the way home”

Jake Paul has a myriad of opponents to choose from for his next fight

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Over the past few years, Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul have garnered worldwide fame as social media influencers and pop culture personalities.

Furthermore, the Paul brothers utilized their self-promotional skills and background as high school athletes to transition into the boxing realm in 2018. While Logan Paul has just one professional boxing bout on his resume thus far, Jake Paul has amassed a record of four wins and no losses as a professional boxer.

Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a split decision win in his professional boxing bout against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29. Despite Paul being relatively new to boxing, his latest fight is being hailed as one of the biggest combat sports events of the 2021 calendar year.

As of this time, a possible rematch with Tyron Woodley or grudge matches against Tommy Fury, Jorge Masvidal, and the legendary Diaz brothers are all being considered as candidates for Jake Paul’s next boxing match.

