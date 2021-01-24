Watch: Jake Paul sends another disrespectful message to Conor McGregor after UFC 257

Jake Paul was quick to react to Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 257. The YouTuber turned Pro Boxer took to social media and offered the Irishman $10,000 as an insult. Paul initially claimed that he had offered McGregor a total of $50 million, which the former UFC lightweight champion rejected.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

In a recent YouTube video, Jake Paul continued insulting Conor McGregor. The former claimed that McGregor could either accept the 10K offer in cash or Bitcoin and then claimed that the Irishman got "Nate Robinsoned".

You can check out Jake Paul's latest video on YouTube here:

Jake Paul's "Nate Robinsoned" comment is a reference to him beating the former NBA player in a recent Boxing bout. Paul knocked Robinson out cold during their fight on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard and the prone body of Nate lying on the canvas quickly became meme material for trolls all over social media.

In an almost similar fashion, Twitter trolls have been taking digs at Conor McGregor for his latest performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The former two-weight UFC world champion was TKO'ed in the second round of his fight, which also happened to be McGregor's first loss via TKO/KO.

Aye Conor @TheNotoriousMMA since you’re a “fighter” and I’m a “YouTube Kid” I left you a message on YouTube 👇🏼https://t.co/pl9VbgauQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Advertisement

Jake Paul has been teasing his next fight announcement on social media. The YouTuber has stated that he will fight on the 17th of April, 2021 and it remains to be seen who his opponent is going to be.

Paul has constantly been calling out Conor McGregor following his win over Nate Robinson and especially after his brother Logan Paul secured a fight against Floyd Mayweather. However, in the lead-up to UFC 257, McGregor has claimed that he isn't interested in a fight against Jake at the minute and it is something that he doesn't envision. All of which while labeling Jake Paul as the "YouTube kid".

McGregor himself was in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao, however, it now remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for The Notorious One.