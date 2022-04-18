Watch: Jake Paul shows off right-hand strikes in new training video; predicts KO for August return

Jake Paul is gearing up to make a return to the squared circle in August this year. The 5-0 boxer is looking to extend his undefeated streak this summer but is yet to announce his next opponent. 'The Problem Child' recently shared a video on Twitter showing off his power-hand strikes ahead of his imminent return.

Paul captioned the video by stating that he'll pick up a knockout victory in his next fight.

"Someone’s getting knocked out in August. Who should it be?"

Despite being undefeated, the 25-year-old often faces flak from the boxing community because he's yet to fight a pro-boxer inside the squared circle. All his previous opponents include fellow YouTubers, former basketball players, and MMA fighters.

Paul has yet again expressed a desire to take on another former UFC champion down the line. The Cleveland native recently claimed he'd knock out Michael Bisping if they ever crossed paths inside the boxing ring. In his latest callout of the former middleweight champ, Paul asked Bisping to get a boxing license so that the pair could exchange leather. The Englishman is yet to respond to the offer.

I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.



Anthony Smith blasts Jake Paul for calling out Michael Bisping

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith put Jake Paul on blast for challenging Michael Bisping to a boxing match. 'Lionheart', who happens to be Bisping's co-host on the Believe You Me podcast, pointed out that the Englishman has long retired from MMA and that Paul is afraid to take on active fighters.

According to Smith, despite being retired from MMA, Bisping could still beat Paul in a fight. Smith said that he's more than willing to get a boxing license to fight 'The Problem Child' but claimed Paul would never accept the matchup. The former UFC title challenger tweeted:

"We can keep playing this f***ing game with him but he’s not gonna play. He wants to take shots at a guy that has accomplished the world and moved on, and would still beat him. I’ll say yes, ill get licensed, and I’ll beat his a** in any sport…he wouldn’t dare say my name. Facts"

"We can keep playing this f***ing game with him but he's not gonna play. He wants to take shots at a guy that has accomplished the world and moved on, and would still beat him. I'll say yes, ill get licensed, and I'll beat his a** in any sport…he wouldn't dare say my name. Facts"

