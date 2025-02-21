WATCH: Jake Peacock shows no mercy in methodical beatdown of Shinji Suzuki in Muay Thai collision at ONE 171

Jake Peacock has made it his goal to be recognized as one of the all-time great Muay Thai fighters who happens to be born with one arm instead of the other way around. He made a huge step in that direction with a virtuoso performance at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The English-born Canadian striker stepped into the circle against Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki in a bantamweight Muay Thai battle. 'The One' thoroughly dominated most exchanges heading into the third round, where he turned up the heat.

Barely a minute into the final frame, Peacock logged two knockdowns to bring his total tally to three after dropping Suzuki with a flurry of strikes late in round two. With about a minute and a half remaining in the fight, Peacock poured on the punishment to send him to the canvas for the last time and secure the TKO victory.

Relive the highlights of Jake Peacock's TKO win over Shinji Suzuki, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Peacock continues to pass his tests with flying colors under the world's largest martial arts promotion. Now, it may only be a matter of time before he faces a ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter.

Jake Peacock nearly manifested his pre-fight prediction

The third-round TKO of Shinji Suzuki gave Jake Peacock his 12th finish in 14 pro fights, though he was one round shy of making his pre-fight prediction a reality.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Dunamis Muay Thai athlete envisioned knocking out Suzuki in the second round:

"I'm gonna go out there, knock him out in two rounds. I want to make a statement. From there, we'd move on to the next one."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

