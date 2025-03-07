WATCH: Japaense kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa turns up the heat during his ONE 172 open workouts in Tokyo

ONE Championship's brightest stars are set to descend upon the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan for ONE 172 on March 23. Homegrown kickboxing great Takeru Segawa, who will headline the card against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from him during his open workout.

Showcasing his world-famous precision and a vastly improved kicking game with the help of longtime trainer Masakazu Watanabe, 'The Natural Born Crusher' appears to be in the best shape of his illustrious career.

Check out the highlights from Takeru's open workout below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

The 33-year-old will need to be better than best if he hopes to be part of an esteemed handful to have defeated 'The Iron Man'.

For context, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion owns a career record of 273-43. His record in ONE stands at 16-2. Excluding his historic mixed-rules matchup with now-retired ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson in March 2022, Rodtang has only been defeated once in the promotion, which came against two-sport ONE world champion Superlek in September 2023.

All things considered, the Jitmuangnon Gym star will be the most formidable opponent that Takeru has shared the ring with yet.

Takeru promises an unforgettable duel with Rodtang

The proud owner of a 44-win career record, Takeru has been in enough firefights to know that sending the crowd home happy is on top of his list of responsibilities — especially if he is fighting in his home country.

During a break in the aforementioned open workout, the Team Vasileus founder vowed to delight his countrymen with a masterful win over Rodtang. He said:

"As the main event fighter representing Japan, I intend to secure a victory and close the show in the best way."

ONE 172 will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

