WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru looking as sleek as ever, puts in the work with rising K-1 star Takumi Terada

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is looking as sharp as ever after suffering a devastating injury during his ONE Championship debut in January.

Stepping into the Circle for the first time for a showdown with Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9, 'The Natural Born Crusher' went toe-to-toe with the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion for five rounds, giving fans an early Fight of the Year contender.

Unfortunately, Takeru suffered a nasty leg injury after eating dozens of vicious leg kicks from 'The Kicking Machine.' Fortunately, it appears as though the former three-division K-1 champion is back at 100% and readying himself for a return later this year.

Though he didn't get his hand raised at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Takeru still earned the respect of fight fans after refusing to back down despite his lead leg taking an absolute beating.

With ONE Championship determined to return to Tokyo, fans are already asking who Takeru will face in his sophomore appearance. Though there is no official answer, the consensus is pointing toward one man. An 'Iron' man.

Takeru vs. Rodtang could go down in September when ONE Championship returns to Japan

On Friday, June 7, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will return to kickboxing for a clash with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167. The fight will reportedly serve as a tune-up fight for 'The Iron Man' ahead of a potential clash with Takeru Segawa in September when ONE Championship heads back to The Land of the Rising Sun.

I do want him [Rodtang] in America, but we are saving Rodtang quite frankly for Japan," ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said following a post-fight press event last month. "He was supposed to fight in Japan last time and there was a lot of buzz around him and Takeru, so we thought that would blow up Japan."

However, ONE fans in America should be too upset. Sityodtong revealed that they hope to feature 'The Iron Man' at a November event — expected to be ONE 170 — scheduled to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"We thought 'what’s the big fight people want to watch', it’s Haggerty vs Superlek, they also want to watch Haggerty vs Rodtang," Sityodtong added. "But in the same month we’re on opposite sides of the world so we said look, where do we put the fight and when. Of course, I think Rodtang will then fight in America in November in Atlanta."

It sounds like Rodtang is going to have a busy second half of 2024. Are you excited to know that the long-awaited clash between 'The Iron Man' and Takeru is not far off?

Of course, plans can and often change. Keep up with all the information surrounding ONE Championship's upcoming events right here.