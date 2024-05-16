The dream debut of Japanese contender Takeru Segawa was foiled by Superlek Kiatmoo9 on January 28 in the main event of ONE 165. Takeru challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, falling to a unanimous decision loss.

Alongside that defeat, Takeru suffered multiple injuries in his legs from the powerful kicks of Superlek and a muscle tear on his upper arm, which he revealed in a social media post in the aftermath of their battle.

Four months after that loss, 'The Natural Born Crusher' appears to have recovered from those injuries and is looking sharp in a recent training video shared by ONE Championship on Instagram.

The world's largest martial arts organization captioned the post with:

"BEAST MODE 😤 Who's on deck for Japanese megastar Takeru? @k1takeru"

As seen in the video, the former three-division K-1 champion was seen hitting the pads and is slowly regaining the dangerous form that won him several championships in the past.

There is no official announcement yet for his return, but ONE Championship has a lot of options on the table for him. Takeru could be pitted against other top contenders in the flyweight kickboxing division like ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Taiki Naito, Tagir Khalilov, and Elias Mahmoudi.

Takeru Segawa warmly welcomes Japanese compatriot Masaaki Noiri to ONE Championship

Last month, another former K-1 champion signed an exclusive multi-fight contract with ONE Championship, as Masaaki Noiri reached a deal with the promotion to further beef up the already-stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

Takeru welcomed his Japanese compatriot through a social media post, and his arrival sparked an added motivation for him to achieve great things on the global stage since they both achieved success together in K-1.

Less than a month after his signing, Masaaki is now scheduled for his maiden fight in ONE Championship and will face the number three-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on June 7 at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.