WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru Segawa shows off his slick boxing in preparation for potential return to action

After featuring in an explosive ONE Championship debut back in January, Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is back in the gym. He's sharpening his tools for a potential return to action at some point this year.

'The Natural Born Crusher' challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut against champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headlining contest at ONE 165 in Japan on Jan. 28.

Takeru lost to 'The Kicking Machine' in their kickboxing title clash by decision, where he saw his leg beaten black and blue along the way. However, he had his shining moments, particularly in the middle frame of the five-rounder when he pummeled Superlek with a barrage of body shots.

With his first match in ONE Championship over and done with, Takeru is now back at work, training with his team so as when he is called in to compete he will be ready.

ONE recently shared a video clip on Instagram of the 32-year-old Yonago City native showing off his crisp boxing:

"Untouchable. Who's next in line for Takeru?"

Takeru signed with ONE Championship last year as a sought-after free agent following an illustrious run at K-1.

Takeru could take on Rodtang next

There is nothing definite yet on when Takeru Segawa will return to action after making his ONE Championship debut in January. The promotion, however, has been angling to pit him against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which could take place at the next show in Japan later this year.

'The Natural Born Crusher' was intially penciled in to battle 'The Iron Man' in his promotional debut until Rodtang had to withdraw because of injury. In came Superlek Kiatmoo9, who the Japanese superstar fought in an epic five-round kickboxing title clash.

While the Takeru-Rodtang showdown was derailed, ONE is still bent on having it take place, possibly for the organization's second live-onground event in Japan this year in September

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA back in April, saying:

"Of course, I do want him [Rodtang] in America, but we are saving Rodtang quite frankly for Japan. He was supposed to fight in Japan last time and there was a lot of buzz around him and Takeru, so we thought that would blow up Japan."

Check out what the ONE executive had to say below:

Takeru has since recovered from the tough fight he had against Superlek and has been putting in the work in training.