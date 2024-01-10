WATCH: Japanese legend Shinya Aoki’s terrifying collection of submission wins in ONE Championship

At ONE 165 on January 28, Japanese MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki will wear his gloves once more when he faces American MMA star Sage Northcut in a three-round MMA bout at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Aoki made a name for himself by becoming one of the few Brazilian jiu-jitsu purists ever to win a world title in MMA. His career, which spans nearly two decades, includes a staggering 30 wins via submission.

Ahead of Shinya Aoki's bout with Northcutt, ONE Championship posted a compilation video of the finishes 'Tobikan Judan' scored in the promotion. It had a caption that said:

"Shinya Aoki’s masterpieces unfold! 🔥 Will the Japanese MMA legend finish Sage Northcutt at ONE 165 in Tokyo? @shinya050983⁠"

Unlike a knockout, there's no such thing as a lucky submission. While one can always have a "puncher's chance" to win a KO, a submission is not something you score by accident. It takes steps to set up and execute a submission. Every step can be countered and stopped by your opponent. With that said, with 30 wins via tapout, Aoki's marvelous technique is one of the most unstoppable in MMA history.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes Shinya Aoki vs. Sage Northcutt won't see the judges' scorecards

ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong has been hyped about the Aoki-Northcutt bout ever since it was booked late last year. At the ONE Championship press conference in Japan, he told the perfect storyline surrounding the bout:

“Shinya Aoki versus Sage Northcutt is the classic legend versus rising superstar. The veteran lion versus the young lion. This is gonna be a very exciting, exciting match. I believe this also ends in a submission or knockout - it depends on who brings their A-game that day.”

Sityodtong's insight hits home. 'Super' Sage and Aoki are two of the finest "finishers" in the sport today. Northcutt has 9 out of 12 wins by either KO or submission, while 'Tobikan Judan' has 30 victories via submission and 4 via a KO.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.