WATCH: Japanese star Kana Morimoto can't hold back the tears after losing Phetjeeja in front of home fans at ONE 172

Despite enjoying the support of a hometown crowd over the weekend, Kana Morimoto endured a hellacious five-round battle only to walk away empty-handed.

The Japanese sensation came up short in her bid to dethrone Thai rising star Phetjeeja Lukajaoporongtom for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, held last Sunday, March 23, at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In the matchup, Phetjeeja showcased her power and precision to nullify Kana's relentless pace, sharp footwork, and high-volume striking.

The Thai standout had an answer for every offensive surge from her seasoned opponent, countering with heavier, more decisive blows to stand out in the back-and-forth exchanges.

As the championship rounds unfolded, Phetjeeja continued to land the much cleaner shots, including a right straight that rocked the Japanese veteran at the end of the fourth frame.

Kana pressed forward in the final stanza, determined to turn the tide. However, Phetjeeja remained composed, picking her spots and responding with crisp hook-body shot combinations.

When the dust settled, Phetjeeja emerged victorious, securing a clear-cut unanimous decision win on the scorecards.

A video shared by ONE Championship on Instagram captured an emotional Kana struggling to hold back her tears as she made her way back to the dressing room:

Two days after the bout, Kana took to the same social media platform to express her gratitude to her supporters and vowed to come back stronger.

She wrote in her native tongue:

"My job is [being] a fighter. I'll get back up again, get stronger, and take it one step at a time to ensure that I reach the top of the world."

Phetjeeja pays to tribute to Kana Morimoto

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom may have emerged victorious in the world title showdown at ONE 172, but there's no denying that she overcame a formidable foe with an impressive track record.

'The Queen' showed her respect for Kana Morimoto in the comment section of the video posted above:

"You are a great fighter. You have a really strong heart."

