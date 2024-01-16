WATCH: Jarred Brooks makes Lito Adiwang pay the lethal price for irresponsible taunting

Embracing the villain role without any hesitation, Jarred Brooks has found nothing but success in his ONE Championship career since joining the promotion in late 2021. Among plenty of strong performances, his promotional debut is certainly worth looking back upon.

At ONE: NextGen III, Brooks was matched up with Lito Adiwang. The Filipino MMA star made the mistake of taunting the Warsaw, Indiana native.

'Thunder Kid' hooted and hollered at Brooks throughout the bout while smiling at certain points, as if to tell him that his punches and takedown attempts had no effects whatsoever which prompted Brooks to go into full overdrive.

The NCAA Division II wrestler was more than happy to oblige Adiwang’s playful nature and he made him pay with a big double leg takedown slam on the mat. He eventually moved into an arm-triangle choke in the middle of the second round.

That win would kickstart a three-fight winning streak, which would culminate in a fourth straight victory against Adiwang’s compatriot, Joshua Pacio, to claim the ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 164.

Rematch with Joshua Pacio on the horizon

When they first met at ONE 164, the tension was palpable between both men as their war of words grew heated. With Brooks coming out on top, Pacio was always going to want his get-back.

As such, the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar will play host to the grudge match as Brooks and Pacio face off at ONE 166, once again for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.