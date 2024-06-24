WATCH: Jarred Brooks showcases predatory instinct in vicious arm-triangle choke finish of Lito Adiwang 

After surrendering the ONE strawweight MMA world championship in a most unfortunate fashion, Jarred Brooks will have the opportunity to once again wrap 26 pounds of gold around his waist.

Returning to the Circle at ONE 166: Qatar to defend his strawweight strap against the same man he originally took it from, Joshua Pacio, Brooks was disqualified less than a minute into the bout after he inadvertently spiked 'The Passion' on the top of his head.

With Pacio sidelined due to injury, ONE Championship will move forward with an interim world title fight pitting 'The Monkey God' against Cuban sensation Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 on Aug. 2.

Trending

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Jarred Brooks' impressive promotional debut at ONE: NextGen III in Nov. 2021.

There, he faced Filipino standout Lito Adiwang, earning an impressive second-round arm-triangle choke and setting the stage for what would become a complete takeover of the strawweight division in MMA.

Jarred Brooks looks to snap Gustavo Balart's four-fight win streak in interim strawweight MMA title clash

As it stands, Brooks is a near-perfect 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner, his lone loss being the DQ against Pacio.

He'll look to redeem himself this August when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an interim ONE strawweight world title tilt with one of the division's most exciting stars.

Since starting his run with ONE losing three straight, Gustavo Balart has found his rhythm, winning four in a row, including victories over Ryuto Sawada, Yosuke Saruta, Alex Silva, and Hiroba Minowa.

That has landed 'El Gladiador' in the No.3 spot in the strawweight rankings, paving the way for his first shot at ONE gold.

Will Jarred Brooks resume his reign as the strawweight division's top dog, or will the 4'11" fan favorite stun 'The Monkey God' and take his first title back home to Cuba?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 24 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, Aug. 2.