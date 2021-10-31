Watch: Jiri Prochazka congratulates Glover Teixeira after the Brazilian wins light heavyweight title at UFC 267

Jiri Prochazka congratulated newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira after UFC 267.

Prochazka was present at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where he was seen backstage with Teixeira, commending him for beating Jan Blachowicz.

Teixeira was repeatedly heard saying, "See you next," to which Prochazka humbly replied, "Amazing work, amazing."

Watch the video below:

At the pay-per-view's main event, Glover Teixeira submitted Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz to become the new light heavyweight champion. The 42-year-old Brazilian came in as a massive underdog and proved how flimsy Vegas odds can be in a sport like MMA.

Teixeira established dominance in the first round after taking Blachowicz down and mounting him for the first five minutes. In the second frame, Teixeira landed a massive left hook that seemed to wobble the former light heavyweight titleholder.

Glover Teixeira then proceeded to take Blachowicz down again before submitting him with a rear-naked choke.

No.2-ranked Jiri Prochazka was designated a backup for the main event of UFC 267. The Czech fighter is now the likely contender to challenge Teixeira for light heavyweight glory.

The main card also featured a slugfest between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. Yan ultimately secured the victory via unanimous decision, winning the interim bantamweight title.

Glover Teixeira mentioned Jiri Prochazka in the post-fight interview; said he'll take some time off before defending the belt

Glover Teixeira clarified that he was aware of Jiri Prochazka's status as next in line.

In the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira said:

"Man whoever, but yeah he's the next one... where's he? He's over there? Come up here buddy, you're next. We fight in May, maybe I don't know. I gotta take a couple of months off... I will, I will [take a victory lap]."

Watch Glover Teixeira's full interview below:

