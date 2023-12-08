WATCH: Jo Nattawut putting in the early morning work during ONE Fight Night 17 fight week in Bangkok

Ahead of his co-main event fight against Luke Lessei on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17, Jo Nattawut is now at the tail end of his preparation for their featherweight Muay Thai contest, which will happen inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nattawut will be welcoming Lessei into the world’s largest martial arts organization and wants to defend his ranking against the emerging American contender. In a recent video posted by Belton Lubas on Instagram, the 34-year-old was seen hitting the pads with him.

Nattawut captioned the video:

Belton is the head coach and founder of Warriors Strength Martial Arts, and he is keeping the ONE Championship veteran sharp and ready for his upcoming match as Nattawut looks to snap his three-fight slide.

Jo Nattawut showcases his power in training before facing Luke Lessei

The recent video that Belton published on his Instagram account was not the only clip of Jo Nattawut’s preparation for Lessei, in fact, ONE Championship has also uploaded another video of him snapping back the head of the pad holder with his powerful kicks.

Nattawut is one of the most respected strikers in ONE Championship and he is looking to go on another championship run. A win against the Dubuque Martial Arts Group representative will be the ideal starting point for that goal.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.