“I’m always going in with the utmost confidence” – ONE neophyte Luke Lessei picturing a “spectacular knockout” over Jo Nattawut 

Luke Lessei is excited to showcase his skills on the global stage as he makes his ONE Championship debut this December 8 in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17, which will commence inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old will be welcomed by veteran and current No. 4-ranked divisional contender Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai contest, and he wants to leave a lasting impression on fans with a grand plan on fight night.

In a recent interview with KCRG.com, ‘The Chef’ shared his main goal and mindset coming into the match against the always dangerous Nattawut. The American stated:

“From my mind I’m obviously picturing a spectacular knockout. I’m always going in with the utmost confidence.”

The Dubuque Martial Arts Group representative will be tested early in his ONE Championship campaign because ‘Smokin’ Jo is a tough opponent who fought the biggest names in the promotion like Giorgio Petrosyan, Samy Sana, Chingiz Allazov, and Jamap Yusupov.

Nattawut is coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 in a kickboxing match, despite the setback, he earned the fourth spot in the rankings due to his impressive performance.

Luke Lessei looking to pull off a fantastic technique against Jo Nattawut

Ahead of his inaugural fight under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Lessei added more hype to his name by teasing fans with a flying knee strike in training, which was posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram account. It is yet to be seen if he will actually pull off the aerial technique against his Thai counterpart during their bout.

Additionally, Lessei shared his obsession with shadow boxing, which helped him develop a unique style of fighting that is free-flowing and unorthodox. He aims to utilize this in his debut to get the ideal result he wants.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime for free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.