“Throwing this guy into deep water” - Fans hyped for Luke Lessei’s global debut against dangerous Jo Nattawut

Incoming ONE Championship debutant Luke Lessei has created hype for his inaugural match in the world's largest martial arts organization, as fans are looking forward to his first appearance on the global stage when he takes on Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai match.

Lessei and Nattawut will co-headline ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, which will happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. More excitement was added to fans when ONE Championship posted a short clip of him during training.

They captioned the Instagram post:

“Going 🆙 Can Luke Lessei hit the flying knee when he battles “Smokin” Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video? @lukethechef_”

In the video, ‘The Chef’ was seen attempting a flying knee during his training session. This technique is something that he wants to utilize against ‘Smokin' Jo’ in their forthcoming clash. Because of this short video, fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Instagram users @coconutpeat, @reginald.ink, @infamousma23, and @brendon.parks are now expecting big things for the 27-year-old American, as they commented:

“Throwing this guy into the deep water right away! Everything to gain for Luke, glad he’s getting a shot on the world scene”

“Why am I nervous 😁”

“Can’t wait wait to see this! Smokin Jo for a debut, they think very highly of Chef Luke!”

“🧑‍🍳 chef with the head kick KO”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Luke Lessei revealed about his obsession with shadowboxing

In a recent appearance on the Fighting and Finance podcast, the Muay Thai phenom said that he is doing so much shadowboxing even after his training in the gym. He even said that he still does this at home while facing the mirror.

As odd as it may be for many, it helped Lessei develop his own unique fighting style and find his flow state so that he could fight in a calm and collected manner.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.