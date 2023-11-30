“I shadow box so much” - Luke Lessei explains his obsession with training by himself while preparing for fights

Luke Lessei is one of the fastest-rising names in Muay Thai, especially in the United States. His incredible and unique style has made a lasting impression on fans and helped him win matches since becoming a professional fighter in 2020.

In a recent appearance on the Fighting and Finance podcast, the 27-year-old phenom revealed one of the secrets of his training regimen that helped him develop this distinctive and peculiar fighting style.

Lessei said:

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not training hard enough because I shadow box so much, like I do the classes and stuff, the fighter trainings and the sessions with my dad. But a lot of my training at home, like I’m literally just in the mirror shadow boxing.”

Also, ‘The Chef’ likes the praise that he receives from fans for his fighting style and reiterates that it was a product of his obsession with shadowboxing, as he added:

“I’ll use some egg weights and stuff, but sometimes I feel like I need to be doing more strength and conditioning, but then people keep complimenting my style and how it looks, and I enjoy how that feels when people make notice of how calm I look, how relaxed I look, how flowy it looks. And I don’t know; I shadow box all the time.”

Luke Lessei wants a fantastic performance against Jo Nattawut in ONE debut

Luke Lessei is set to face veteran Muay Thai fighter Jo Nattawut in his inaugural match under the world’s largest martial arts organization. It is going to be a baptism of fire for Lessei, as Nattawut is one of the top contenders in the promotion.

But the young American is ready to prove that he is deserving of his ONE Championship contract and that he can make a world title run in the division by putting up an incredible performance against ‘Smokin’’ Jo. If Lessei gets the job done, he will surely crack a spot in the top five rankings of the division.

ONE Fight Night 17: Krkylia vs. Roberts on Prime Video will air live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.