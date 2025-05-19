WATCH: Johan Estupinan operates on pure spite in explosive striking display against Turkish foe in Bangkok showdown

ONE Championship fans are convinced that Johan Estupinan is bound to fight for the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship soon. It became clear to them after he produced a standout showing in just his second bout in the promotion.

Fresh off a 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori in his ONE debut on May 24, 2024, he returned to the circle two weeks later on June 7 to exchange leather with Zafer Sayik at ONE 167.

For most of their three-round encounter, the 22-year-old kept his foot on the gas and did not allow the decorated Turkish standout to find his footing. This high-pressure style ultimately led to a unanimous decision win for 'Panda Kick'.

Watch the highlights of the fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

The tough-nosed Colombian fought twice more in 2024, posting second-round finishes of Filipino-American veteran Sean Climaco in September and Moroccan star Zakaria El Jamari the following month.

This past January, Estupinan became the fifth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor after a stellar unanimous decision win over Johan Ghazali at ONE 170.

He will feature in a flyweight Muay Thai bout against the formidable Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Estupinan is prepared to fight his way to the top of the flyweight Muay Thai division

Johan Estupinan's main objective is to become the first Colombian ONE world champion, and he is ready to face whoever dares to stop his ambition.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, the JC Fernandez and Team CSK affiliate stated:

"This is why I'm in ONE. I know I have to be the number one. I'm focused on winning. And that's it."

Watch the entire interview below:

