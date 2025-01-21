WATCH: Johan Ghazali pushes the pace with famed coach Trainer Gae ahead of ONE 170 slugfest against Johan Estupinan

To cap off his training camp, Johan Ghazali enlisted the expertise of Trainer Gae for one final push.

The 18-year-old rising star is set to face Johan Estupinan in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 170, scheduled for Friday, January 24, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Recognizing the need to fine-tune his preparation for a battle with another explosive striker like Estupinan, Ghazali sought the guidance of Trainer Gae, widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the sport today.

Check out their pad work in the clip below:

Trainer Gae’s influence has been pivotal in the success of Superbon in ONE Championship.

Although Superbon was already an elite competitor, his growth was hindered by a lack of creativity and authoritative coaching. Trainer Gae, however, provided both, creating a perfect synergy that allowed the Thai superstar to thrive.

Together, they achieved major victories over top strikers like Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. He also helped Superbon claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title twice.

Now, Ghazali hopes to honor Trainer Gae's mentorship by delivering a convincing victory over Estupinan at ONE 170.

Trainer Gae looks to guide Superbon to triumph at ONE 170

Apart from Johan Ghazali, Trainer Gae is likewise laser-focused on leading Superbon to victory in his rematch with Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown at the same event.

Trainer Gae also cornered Superbon during Superbon’s first meeting with Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023, where his prized pupil suffered a razor-thin majority decision loss.

Now, Trainer Gae and Superbon are determined to erase the memory of that defeat and bring home another set of 26 pounds of gold.

It's also important to note that if Superbon emerges victorious in this matchup, he will become the latest athlete to accomplish two-sport glory in the promotion.

