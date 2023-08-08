WATCH: John Lineker comes through in the clutch, knocks out Kim Jae Woong with 4 seconds left

On August 4, fans got the highlight finish they wished for when John Lineker beat the buzzer with four seconds left on the clock.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion proved he’s still got mad knockout abilities after stopping South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

The Brazilian wasn’t off to a great start before the match began, missing weight once more during the official weigh-ins. Fortunately for Lineker, Kim signed on to a catchweight fight at 151 pounds.

Nevertheless, Kim was game from the start and relentless in his pursuit for a victory over one of the biggest names in MMA.

He began the first round strong with an early takedown, dominating the fight with great top position. In the second round, Kim let his punches loose to square off with Lineker, surprisingly getting the better of the exchanges as the Brazilian tried to end the fight with one power punch after another.

Going into the second round, Lineker looked the worse for wear with a swollen face but never showed any signs of quitting as the remaining minutes lingered away. He ramped up the pressure, swinging away until eventually scoring the biggest “Hail Mary” with four seconds left in round three.

One left hook was all it took to drop Kim onto the canvas, before delivering some vicious ground and pounds for good measure.

Check out ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker’s incredible comeback finish below:

