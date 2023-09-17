WATCH: John Lineker develops horrifying power in preparation for Stephen Loman

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker has showcased some mad power this week as he prepares for his next MMA battle against Stephen Loman.

In the past, the Brazilian superstar has always found success in using his explosiveness to knock his opponents unconscious. It may be a simple game plan, but Lineker usually finds the mark with devastating effect.

Working on his combinations this week, the 33-year-old veteran has practiced every drill in the book to prepare for another knockout and maintain his staus as the division’s No.1-ranked contender.

On Instagram, he shared footage of his latest boxing session with a caption that has riled up all MMA fans on social media.

Translated, Lineker said:

“I'm ready for another knockout..”

Check out some fan reactions below:

One of John Lineker’s best comeback performances up to this point was his victory over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 this past August. Despite being down on the scorecards by a close margin, he ramped up the heat and proceeded to beat Kim with a vicious knockout with only four seconds left in the fight.

Making a quick turnaround, Lineker is now booked to face fast rising star ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Friday, September 29. If he beats Loman, who is currently 17-2 overall, Lineker could make a case to fighting Fabricio Andrade in a trilogy fight for the ONE bantamweight world title.

Watch John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman, and all other bouts at ONE Fight Night 14, on Amazon Prime Video in Canada and the US.