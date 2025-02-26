WATCH: John Lineker produces pure Muay Thai violence in brutal knockout of Alexey Balyko in Bangkok

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker made an impressive leap to the world of Muay Thai to close out his 2024 campaign in ONE Championship. At ONE Fight Night 25 in October, Lineker added Alexey Balyko to his long list of knockout victims.

Ad

By the last minute of the opening round, Lineker had dropped the Russian standout twice, thanks to his left hand. That same weapon spelled the end of Balyko's night as the Brazilian swarmed him against the ropes, landing the knockout blow at the 2:14 mark.

Check out John Lineker's knockout of Alexey Balyko below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Aside from this being Lineker's second straight win as a Muay Thai competitor, the knockout of Balyko is even more impressive considering that he was only a month removed from his Muay Thai debut in September of that year.

Lineker sought to extend his winning streak to three this past January at ONE Fight Night 27, but Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai snapped it via unanimous decision.

For his next bout, Lineker will make his kickboxing debut against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

Hiroki Akimoto excited to represent his country versus John Lineker at ONE 172

Hiroki Akimoto is honored to have the opportunity to carry their country's flag alongside 12 other Japanese fighters at ONE 172. The 32-year-old said at the ONE 172 press conference:

"It's incredible to have champions from various organizations gathering here. But this isn't the end - I hope we can all win and continue to have more Japan events where we face strong international opponents. I'm determined to win my fight as well."

ONE 172 will be available at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.