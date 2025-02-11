“It's incredible” - Hiroki Akimoto says ONE 172 mega event will be a massive milestone for Japanese martial arts

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan can't wait to suit up for his next fight, which he believes will be one of the most-watched events of the year.

In fact, ONE Championship is hailing ONE 172 as potentially the most significant martial arts event in Japan's history.

And Akimoto is just glad to be a part of it.

The former kickboxing champion, Akimoto can't wait to step inside the Circle to claim a much-needed victory.

Speaking at the recently concluded ONE 172 press conference, Akimoto talked about the pride and prestige of representing Japan in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 32-year-old Evolve MMA representative said:

"It's incredible to have champions from various organizations gathering here. But this isn't the end - I hope we can all win and continue to have more Japan events where we face strong international opponents. I'm determined to win my fight as well."

Akimoto is currently riding a three-fight skid and is in dire need of a win. He will look for that elusive victory next month, but it won't come easy.

Hiroki Akimoto set to face former bantamweight MMA titleholder John Lineker at ONE 172 in Saitama

Former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto will welcome Brazilian star 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker to kickboxing when he faces the former MMA champion in front of his hometown crowd.

The two will go to war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

