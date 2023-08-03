WATCH: John Lineker’s brutal punching power turns opponents unconscious

ONE Championship shared a video of John Lineker’s power being showcased without commentary to prioritize the sound of his punches.

There is no doubt that Lineker is one of the hardest-hitting bantamweights in MMA history. Since making his ONE debut in October 2019, ‘Hands of Stone’ has continued to utilize his power and aggression to succeed in MMA, leading to a promotional record of 4-1 with one no-contest.

Ahead of Lineker’s seventh appearance in the circle, ONE posted a YouTube video to emphasize his power. The social media post was captioned:

“Before former bantamweight MMA king John “Hands of Stone” Lineker collides with South Korean knockout artist "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, listen to the sound of his nasty punches – with no commentary!”

John Lineker became the ONE bantamweight world champion by knocking out Bibiano Fernandes for his fourth consecutive promotional win. In October 2022, Lineker didn’t get a chance to defend his throne after losing his strap on the scales. He still fought Fabricio Andrade that week before the bout ended in a no-contest.

Four months later, ‘Hands of Stone’ lost his opportunity to regain the world title after losing against Andrade by a fourth-round TKO in their rematch.

On August 4, John Lineker looks to get back on track by taking out Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Kim plans to use Lineker as a stepping stone to get into the bantamweight rankings after dropping out of the featherweight top five. It’ll be easier said than done, as ‘Hands of Stone’ is extra motivated to regain the bantamweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.