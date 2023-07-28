'Confident’ Kim Jae Woong ready to shock the world against John Lineker: “I believe in myself”

South Korean Kim Jae Woong is ready to take on Brazilian powerhouse John Lineker next week and is confident of his chances.

‘The Fighting God’ takes on ‘Hands of Stone’ in a featured bantamweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Kim Jae Woong recognizes that he is up against a formidable opponent in John Lineker but he believes in the skills that he has and is confident of coming up with a victory.

“I have always fought confidently and will continue to do so in this match. I believe in myself,” the 30-year-old Extreme Combat representative told ONE Championship in an interview.

Kim Jae Woong is out to return to his winning ways after sliding to a loss in his previous match back in January against Shoko Sato of Japan by unanimous decision.

The Korean star is angling to have the same success he had fighting in featherweight, where he was once the No. 1 title contender, now that he is competing in bantamweight.

John Lineker, meanwhile, is on a mission to get back at the summit of his division after losing to fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade by technical knockout for the vacant bantamweight world title in February.

The American Top Team standout was the former ONE bantamweight world champion but was stripped of the title ahead of his first showdown against Andrade last October for missing weight. The fight, however, ended in a no-contest.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.