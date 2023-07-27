Kim Jae Woong plans to overwhelm John Lineker ‘physically and mentally’ at ONE Fight Night 13

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Kim Jae Woong returns to the Circle for his second fight of the year.

Looking to secure a huge bounce-back victory after his loss to Shoko Sato in January, the South Korean contender has a huge opportunity on his hands.

Taking out the man that last fought for the belt is a guaranteed way to find yourself in world title contention quickly and that’s the shot that Kim is looking to take.

Facing off with John Lineker, the 30-year-old could notch one of the biggest wins of his career at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

A former bantamweight world champion himself, this is Lineker’s first fight back after his war with Fabricio Andrade where his fellow Brazilian claimed the 145-pound world title in style.

As ‘Hands of Stone’ looks to regain his momentum by getting back in the win column, his opponent has a massive chance to steal it away from him and shoot right up the bantamweight rankings.

Everyone knows what John Lineker brings to the table each time he steps inside the Circle.

With his relentless pace and devastating knockout power, the Brazilian doesn’t know how to fight conservatively to secure a win at all costs.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the contest, Kim Jae Woong said that he is expecting the best of Lineker and is looking forward to going toe-to-toe with him:

“I hope we both do our very best. It will be a difficult match, but I think it will also be fun. Apart from strategy, I want to overwhelm him physically and mentally.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.