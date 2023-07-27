Kim Jae Woong thrilled for chance to face ‘strong fighter’ John Lineker

South Korean Kim Jae Woong is excited to face a top fighter like John Lineker in his upcoming fight.

‘The Fighting God’ will take on ‘Hands of Stone’ in a bantamweight mixed martial arts clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok. It is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

For the 30-year-old Kim, the opportunity to battle an opponent the caliber of John Lineker is something he is thrilled about as he can test his skills against one of the best in the field.

The Extreme Combat affiliate shared to ONE Championship:

“I’m so excited about it. John Lineker is a fighter who I have always admired. I was thrilled with the opportunity to face such a strong fighter.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Kim Jae Woong is seeking to bounce back after being dealt a unanimous decision defeat by Shoko Sato of Japan back in January.

The Korean star was a former No. 1 featherweight title contender, but in his last fights, he has been competing in the bantamweight lane.

Looking to keep Kim Jae Woong down is 33-year-old Lineker, who himself is out to rebound after being stopped by technical knockout in his last fight. The American Top Team stalwart lost to fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade in their showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in February.

The loss prevented John Lineker from reclaiming the championship belt he was stripped of in his first title showdown with Andrade last October for missing weight. Said fight incidentally ended in a no contest.