Watch: Jon Jones chases away alleged robber with shotgun

Jon Jones has taken to his official Instagram page to address a robbery attempt orchestrated by a male suspect (whose identity hasn't been released to the public as of yet) that took place at his house in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

MMA megastar Jones posted a video featuring footage from a security camera that shows an unidentified individual entering the Jones family’s property at around 1:40 am (as noted on the security footage posted by Jones).

The individual proceeded to open the door to one of the multiple vehicles parked outside the entrance to Jones’ garage. The person was briefly seated inside the vehicle, but then hurriedly made his way out and walked over to another vehicle.

The security footage shows the person getting into the other vehicle and the lights of it were then turned on. Within moments, the garage doors opened and the alleged robber immediately exited the vehicle and made a run for it, likely attempting to escape from Jones’ property.

However, Jones swiftly emerged from the garage entrance with a shotgun in his hands and chased the alleged robber.

Additionally, for the better part of the video, Jones’ dog can be heard barking, most probably at the stranger who’d entered the property.

Jon Jones and the alleged robber both ran away from the frame of the camera and the video posted by the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion ended with this sequence.

Jones has now revealed what happened after he chased down the alleged robber.

Jon Jones posted a caption alongside the Instagram video that read as follows –

“Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?”

Advertisement

Jon Jones has his sights set on achieving MMA GOAT status

With Khabib Nurmagomedov being hailed by many as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) following The Eagle’s dominant victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Jon Jones has lately been considerably vocal about his own claim to the status.

Jones has strongly asserted that his accomplishments and skills surpass those of Nurmagomedov. Bones believes that he is the true GOAT in the sport of MMA and not Nurmagomedov.

Jon Jones recently vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and is set to move up to the Heavyweight division. The MMA icon has firmly stated that he aims to capture the UFC Heavyweight belt and cement his status as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

What are your views regarding Jon Jones’ actions against the alleged robber? Sound off in the comments.